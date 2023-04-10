Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Teenager dies in ATV accident

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A teenager is dead after being thrown out of an all-terrain vehicle, also known as ATV.

This happened on Saturday, April 8th at 6:31 p.m. when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a ranch 6.5 miles inside Las Pilas Road on Highway 59.

The Webb County Fire Department transported a 16-year-old boy to Laredo Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Antlers Crossing residents ask City of Laredo to slow down Springfield traffic
KGNS On Your Side: Antlers Crossing residents ask City of Laredo to slow down Springfield traffic

Latest News

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being thrown out of an all-terrain vehicle.
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Slow Warming Trend, Shower Chance Monday Late
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
City of Laredo Parks Officials Remind Residents of Park Rules Ahead of Easter
City of Laredo Parks Officials Remind Residents of Park Rules Ahead of Easter