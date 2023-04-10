Teenager dies in ATV accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A teenager is dead after being thrown out of an all-terrain vehicle, also known as ATV.

This happened on Saturday, April 8th at 6:31 p.m. when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a ranch 6.5 miles inside Las Pilas Road on Highway 59.

The Webb County Fire Department transported a 16-year-old boy to Laredo Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

