Volunteers help with clean-up efforts at Lake Casa Blanca

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It was another busy Easter holiday at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday as thousands showed up to celebrate with family and friends.

While many families enjoyed cracking Easter Eggs or eating some good barbecue, tons of trash remained at the scene.

Thankfully roughly 20 volunteers got up bright and early to clean our only state park.

Sidney Blackwell with the lake staff said although there were only a few volunteers that showed up this year, that did not stop them from rolling up their sleeves and cleaning up the trash.

Some of the items volunteers picked up were plastic bags, bottles, bags of chips and other items left by visitors.

According to Blackwell, some of the items that many people left out are Easter Eggs and confetti.

“It is very difficult, right now we have brooms and rakes so we are trying to rake as much confetti as possible and that we just kind of scoop it and put it in the trash bag, we also have a special machine that is able to pick up that micro-litter without damaging the grass or any other brush too much, but it is not reliable,” said Blackwell.

Park officials confirm that there were more than 3,000 visitors on Sunday which means more people came to celebrate Easter from last year which was more than 2,000 visitors.

Blackwell said it is important that people follow the rules at Lake Casa Blanca.

As the confetti and other trash can be harmful to the park’s wildlife.

