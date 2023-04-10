Webb County to conduct clean up campaign in Rio Bravo

Rio Bravo, TX . (KGNS) - Rio Bravo residents who are looking to do some spring cleaning will have a chance to get rid of some bulky trash this Tuesday.

County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez and the commissioners are conducting a colonia clean out campaign for Rio Bravo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents must take their trash to the drop off location which is at the corner of Margarita and Tulipan.

Commissioner Gonzalez says he provides this service to county residents who might not have the means to be able to drop off bulky trash at the landfill.

“If you cannot deliver to the drop-off site because again you don’t have a flatbed trailer, you don’t have a truck, you’re disabled, you’re an elderly, then we will go out to the curbside, just as long as you have some family members or some volunteers to push it out of the private property,” said Gonzalez. We will go out, I will go out personally myself and pick up it up and haul it away.”

The clean-up campaign is taking place Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the items that are Not allowed are broken concrete, dirt, automobile frames paints, car batteries or hazardous materials.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.