AP source: Democrats pick Chicago to host 2024 convention

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio, Sep. 9, 2022. States are giving out more cash than ever before to multibillion-dollar microchip foundries and electric vehicle and battery factories, inspiring ever-more competition as states dig deeper into their pockets to attract big employers and capitalize on a wave of huge new projects. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have chosen Chicago to host their 2024 national convention, trying to keep the party’s momentum going after last fall’s midterm election success in the critical Midwest.

The decision, confirmed by a Democratic official who spoke on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity before an official announcement, comes after President Joe Biden personally chose Chicago over finalists that also included Chicago and New York.

Chicago is solidly Democratic, as is Illinois. But holding the party’s presidential nominating gathering in such a pro-union city again demonstrates Biden’s commitment to organized labor — which will be critical to his bid to win a second term in the White House.

The move also could counter Republicans, who last summer decided to hold their 2024 convention in Milwaukee in another critical Midwestern battleground state, Wisconsin.

