Cars & Kites Cook-off at Laredo College

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Cars & Kites Cook-off returns to the Laredo College South Campus on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

This will be a free, family-friendly event that will feature bounce houses, slides and an inflatable obstacle course. LC student clubs will be selling snacks and drinks.

The kite fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The car show & cook-off will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For car show registrations, contact the Transportation Technology Department Chair Francisco Ramirez at (956) 794-4071.

The cook-off registration can be found at shorturl.at/dmrQX.

The event will take place on the LC South Campus lawn at the front main entrance located at 5500 Zapata Highway.

