Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Cars & Kites Cook-off at Laredo College

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Cars & Kites Cook-off returns to the Laredo College South Campus on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

This will be a free, family-friendly event that will feature bounce houses, slides and an inflatable obstacle course. LC student clubs will be selling snacks and drinks.

The kite fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The car show & cook-off will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For car show registrations, contact the Transportation Technology Department Chair Francisco Ramirez at (956) 794-4071.

The cook-off registration can be found at shorturl.at/dmrQX.

The event will take place on the LC South Campus lawn at the front main entrance located at 5500 Zapata Highway.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "no alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused...
Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police investigating video of juvenile behavior involving squad car
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers

Latest News

LC Cars, Kites & Cook-off
LC Cars, Kites & Cook-off
Volunteers help with clean-up efforts at Lake Casa Blanca
Volunteers help with clean-up efforts at Lake Casa Blanca
Court documents of Laredo teen accused of school threat reveal previous offenses
Court documents of Laredo teen accused of school threat reveal previous offenses
Monday 7 Day Forecast
A Slow Warming Trend This Week