City of Laredo proclaims National Community Development Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is set to highlight several projects as part of National Community Development Week.

On Tuesday morning, the City of Laredo held a proclamation on the campaign meant to showcase the impact of the community development project.

The City of Laredo’s Community Development Director, Tina Martinez believes this proclamation is to remind residents that community development is important to fund projects such as affordable housing, park improvements and sidewalk improvements.

“We receive about three million dollars a year and with those three million dollars, we are able to continue our housing rehabilitation program, our down payment assistance program, our tenant base rental assistance, which is a rental assistance for elderly tenants, we also help code enforcement efforts in the city, not all code enforcement is paid through us but some of it is”, said Martinez. “It helps our communities be brighter, be safer, be more decent for people to be able to enjoy the quality of life.”

Community development Week will continue on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony for affordable housing units, and then a park improvement project on Thursday.

