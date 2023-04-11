Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King holds townhall meeting

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Big changes are coming to north Laredo especially for residents who live on the loop.

City leaders want to make sure they are heading in the right direction and as a result, they are seeking input from the public.

The townhall meeting for District Six is set to start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. at the Divine Mercy Park.

Councilmember Dr. Tyler King is hosting the meeting to hear some of the ideas and or concerns from residents who reside in his district.

Another townhall meeting is set to take place on Wednesday for residents living in District Five with Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez.

That meeting will take place at the Lakeside HOA Park on 205 Lakeview Boulevard.

It will be on April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
(Source: Gray News)
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "no alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused...
Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police investigating video of juvenile behavior involving squad car
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
City of Laredo proclaims National Community Development Week
City of Laredo proclaims National Community Development Week
Teen killed in ATV accident identified
Teen killed in ATV accident identified
District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King holds townhall meeting
District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King holds townhall meeting
Two teens injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Two teens injured in rollover accident in south Laredo