District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King holds townhall meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Big changes are coming to north Laredo especially for residents who live on the loop.

City leaders want to make sure they are heading in the right direction and as a result, they are seeking input from the public.

The townhall meeting for District Six is set to start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. at the Divine Mercy Park.

Councilmember Dr. Tyler King is hosting the meeting to hear some of the ideas and or concerns from residents who reside in his district.

Another townhall meeting is set to take place on Wednesday for residents living in District Five with Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez.

That meeting will take place at the Lakeside HOA Park on 205 Lakeview Boulevard.

It will be on April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.