Dr. Joseph Czaja named temporary Webb County medical examiner

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County named an interim medical examiner while the current medical examiner takes a personal leave.

While Dr. Corinne Stern is temporarily away for a month from her medical examiner duties, Dr. Joseph Czaja will be taking on the role of the Webb County Medical Examiner. It was discussed during Webb County Commissioner’s Court meeting on Tuesday, April 11.

According to the county’s Executive Administrator, Leroy Medford, Dr. Czaja is a certified pathologist with experience in performing autopsies. His time at the medical examiner’s office will be short since he will be in the interim for a month.

This is separate from the ongoing search for a permanent medical examiner who is set to replace Dr. Stern since she plans to retire soon. Medford said, “We have had a request for a deputy management medical examiner. I believe that’s been advertised for at least a year. We are offering $350,000 as a starting salary in that position, just to show how difficult is to be able to identify or have any potential candidates come and apply.”

Due to the shortage of certified medical examiners around the country, Medford said it is one of the main reasons to find a permanent replacement. He added that the county will pay Dr. Czaja $2,500 dollars a day for his services, which is estimated to be around $75,000-$77,000 for the month.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.