Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

EPA proposes regulations on cancer causing gas frequently used to sterilize medical devices

By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new rules that will greatly reduce the release of the toxic chemical ethylene oxide at U.S. facilities, that’s according to the agency.

Ethylene oxide is a colorless, odorless gas commonly used to sterilize spices and medical devices.

Roughly 20-billion medical devices like gloves, gowns and catheters have been sterilized using the gas; however, ethylene oxide can elevate the risk of cancer even when just trace amounts of it are in the air.

A two-decade long review by the EPA found that dozens of communities exposed to ethylene oxide face an elevated cancer risk due to production and use of the gas.

The EPA’s newly proposed rules which have not yet been finalized would help reduce the gas released at 86 commercial sterilization facilities in the U.S. by 80-percent.

They will also require real-time air monitoring inside health care facilities that use the gas to protect employees.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
(Source: Gray News)
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "no alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused...
Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police investigating video of juvenile behavior involving squad car
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers

Latest News

City of Laredo proclaims National Community Development Week
City of Laredo proclaims National Community Development Week
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial
A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner.
Good Samaritan returns lost wallet to rightful owner
EPA proposes regulations on cancer causing gas frequently used to sterilize medical devices