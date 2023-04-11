EPA proposes regulations on cancer causing gas frequently used to sterilize medical devices

(CNN) - The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new rules that will greatly reduce the release of the toxic chemical ethylene oxide at U.S. facilities, that’s according to the agency.

Ethylene oxide is a colorless, odorless gas commonly used to sterilize spices and medical devices.

Roughly 20-billion medical devices like gloves, gowns and catheters have been sterilized using the gas; however, ethylene oxide can elevate the risk of cancer even when just trace amounts of it are in the air.

A two-decade long review by the EPA found that dozens of communities exposed to ethylene oxide face an elevated cancer risk due to production and use of the gas.

The EPA’s newly proposed rules which have not yet been finalized would help reduce the gas released at 86 commercial sterilization facilities in the U.S. by 80-percent.

They will also require real-time air monitoring inside health care facilities that use the gas to protect employees.

