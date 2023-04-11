Shop Local
Imaginarium of South Texas to hold golf tournament

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Imaginarium of South Texas is inviting local golfers to tee-off at the Casa Blanca Golf Course for a good cause.

The Imaginarium is the only local children’s museum in Laredo that offers S.T.E.A.M. activities such as activities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The center is a non-profit organization that relies heavily on fundraisers to continue its educational programs as well as its exhibits at the center.

The organization is asking golfers to register for its golf tournament taking place on Saturday, April, 15.

The cost is $100 for individual golfer.

For more information call 956-728-0404.

For more headlines. click here.

