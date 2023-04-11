Shop Local
Laredo middle school evacuated due to gasoline smell

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Middle school is evacuated after officials smelled gas coming from the air conditioning vents.

According to a statement from UISD, Clark Middle School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to the smell of gas.

UISD said this was caused by a leaf blower that was leaking gas which was stored in a mechanical room at the time.

Officials say the mechanical room is located near the library where the smell got into the air conditioning vents and started emitting the smell of gas.

The campus officials immediately contacted the Laredo Fire Department, and they found the source of the problem.

The leak was cleaned up and the inspectors determined that the school was safe and no children or staff members were affected due to the smell.

