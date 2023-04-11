Laredo Police closer to identifying juveniles caught dancing on top of patrol car

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is continuing its search for those involved in an incident that was captured on video and spread like wildfire on social media.

The video shows unruly behavior from partygoers where a couple of women were seen dancing on top of a cop car.

The video was posted on Saturday night on social media showing what appeared to be juveniles gathered around a Laredo Police Department Unit.

Some of them were even seen hopping on top of the cop car.

On Sunday, Laredo Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

Laredo Acting Police Chief Steve Landin even said in a statement posted on social media, that the department would prosecute the individuals involved in the video.

Chief Landin said it is worrisome to see Laredoans making wrong decisions during their youth as this sets them up for their future.

As far as the investigation goes, Landin said they are making progress.

“I have already been sent information. I have been talking to my captain over investigations. And we’re actively looking at identifying the juveniles or the people that were involved in the incident,” said Chief Landin. “So, we’re looking at it, ultimately, we’re going to do whatever we can within the law to deal with this type of behavior,” said Landin.

According to Landin, those involved will likely give themselves up by bragging about their actions to others.

Landin adds Laredo is a pro-law enforcement community and will defend the department from disrespect.

He encourages the parents of those involved to step up and contact law enforcement.

Those involved could face charges such as criminal mischief because of the damages to the vehicle and disorderly conduct.

