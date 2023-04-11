LISD names Patricia Sosa as ‘Librarian of the Year’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district came together to celebrate staff who help students expand their knowledge on campuses.

April is School Library Month and the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) took the time to honor librarians on Tuesday, April 11 during a luncheon at the Dr. Nelson Conference Center. Hundreds of staff were in attendance.

During the event, they named Patricia Sosa as “Librarian of the Year. Sosa works at Cigarroa High School. She said it’s important to nurture a love of reading in kids and encourages parents to visit LISD libraries. “I would like to invite parents to come and utilize all the free services that we have provided. The resources are always there. Right now, we have the VITA program for this week. Students can come in and check out two books or come with a librarian and let them check out a few more. Parents are also role models for their children. If they come and read or just show 20 minutes of reading in the household that would truly make a difference for the child’s future,” said Sosa.

Sosa invites parents to learn more about what other free services are offered at LISD libraries.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.