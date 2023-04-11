Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

LISD names Patricia Sosa as ‘Librarian of the Year’

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district came together to celebrate staff who help students expand their knowledge on campuses.

April is School Library Month and the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) took the time to honor librarians on Tuesday, April 11 during a luncheon at the Dr. Nelson Conference Center. Hundreds of staff were in attendance.

During the event, they named Patricia Sosa as “Librarian of the Year. Sosa works at Cigarroa High School. She said it’s important to nurture a love of reading in kids and encourages parents to visit LISD libraries. “I would like to invite parents to come and utilize all the free services that we have provided. The resources are always there. Right now, we have the VITA program for this week. Students can come in and check out two books or come with a librarian and let them check out a few more. Parents are also role models for their children. If they come and read or just show 20 minutes of reading in the household that would truly make a difference for the child’s future,” said Sosa.

Sosa invites parents to learn more about what other free services are offered at LISD libraries.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
(Source: Gray News)
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "no alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused...
Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police investigating video of juvenile behavior involving squad car
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers

Latest News

LISD names Patricia Sosa as ‘Librarian of the Year’
Webb County approves temporary Medical Examiner
Dr. Joseph Czaja named temporary Webb County medical examiner
Webb County Medical Examiner
Dr. Joseph Czaja named temporary Webb County medical examiner
Laredo Police closer to identifying juveniles caught dancing on top of patrol car