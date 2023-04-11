Shop Local
Mayor Dr. Trevino invites Midwest Sterilization to present ETO status update

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly two years since KGNS News broke an in-depth investigation on Midwest Sterilization releasing a toxic chemical into the air called ethylene oxide or ETO.

With several new leaders on city council, one of them is asking the company to show any changes that have been made.

Last month, Dr Mayor Trevino placed an item on the agenda asking Midwest to present city council with solutions mitigations and or equipment that has been put in place to curb emissions of ETO.

Dr. Trevino said, we can’t let this go, we can’t say we talked about it, and it’s forgotten.

“We have to continue pushing and try to continue to let them be part of the solution and not only the problem,” said Dr. Trevino.

Midwest is set to address council and the public at an upcoming city council meeting in mid-April.

