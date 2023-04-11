Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware was arrested Monday in North Carolina and is now facing assault charges, officials said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

According to jail records, he was booked into the Iredell Detention Facility on Monday morning on a $3,000 bond.

Later that afternoon, Ware posted his bond and was released from jail. He also had his first court appearance Monday.

NASCAR issued a statement on Monday announcing Ware is suspended indefinitely.

According to the statement, Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts was sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

Further details were not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "no alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused...
Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police investigating video of juvenile behavior involving squad car
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Ex-firefighter gets prison for Jan. 6 extinguisher attack
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science...
Biden celebrating diplomacy, his ancestry on trip to Ireland
One man was killed and three other people were critically injured Tuesday in a shooting outside...
One killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside DC funeral home
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Biden calls family of reporter detained as spy in Russia
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say