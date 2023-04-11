Shop Local
Teen killed in ATV accident identified

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The identity of the teen who lost his life during a tragic accident over the weekend has been released.

The family of Emmanuel Andres Espinoza, 15, thanks the community for their condolences.

The teen died after he was thrown from an all-terrain vehicle, also known as an ATV.

The accident happened on Saturday at a ranch off Highway 59.

Espinoza was a student at LBJ.

The United Independent School District issued a statement saying that counseling support was available on Tuesday and the coming days for the students affected by this tragic loss.

