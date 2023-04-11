Shop Local
Two injured in rollover accident in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - At least two women are injured following an accident in south Laredo Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported Palmito Drive and Comales Drive at around 9 a.m.

According to reports, a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old girl were on their way to LBJ High School when their vehicle rolled over.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

