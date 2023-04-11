Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Warming trend

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, in the low 60s, patchy fog to areas of dense fog this morning, will begin to lift after sunrise.

More sunshine today will increase temps into the 70s ,a high of 82 with NE winds.

Tonight clears skies perfect to stargaze a low of 59.

Tomorrow cooler morning then warming up, a high of 82 sunny skies.

Friday through the weekend warmer and humid, highs ranging in the 90s to 80 with mostly cloudy skies.

Late Saturday or early Sunday a cool front will bring a slight chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "no alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused...
Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police investigating video of juvenile behavior involving squad car
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers

Latest News

Warming trend
Warming trend
Monday 7 Day Forecast
A Slow Warming Trend This Week
Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Mild conditions today
Mild conditions today
Mild conditions today