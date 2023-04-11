Warming trend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, in the low 60s, patchy fog to areas of dense fog this morning, will begin to lift after sunrise.

More sunshine today will increase temps into the 70s ,a high of 82 with NE winds.

Tonight clears skies perfect to stargaze a low of 59.

Tomorrow cooler morning then warming up, a high of 82 sunny skies.

Friday through the weekend warmer and humid, highs ranging in the 90s to 80 with mostly cloudy skies.

Late Saturday or early Sunday a cool front will bring a slight chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day.

