City of Laredo unveils four new affordable housing units

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In the heart of Laredo, four historic homes are getting a new look and it’s to help four well-deserving families.

The City of Laredo came across two properties in the Azteca Neighborhood due to code enforcement issues and eventually took ownership.

The City of Laredo Community Development department saw the potential of affordable housing with the abandoned properties.

Now, after being vacant for years, the city has transformed the property for new residents.

Tina Martinez, the director for community development department said this project is the result of great work effort from the department.

“We figured a way to purchase it and to re-habit. And we did the design work in house. So we have a staff member that has drafting skills and she’s also an inspector. So she was able to draft up all the specs to bid it out,” said Martinez.

The two properties were turned into four new units that are ready to be used.

The rent stands at $440 a month with water included.

The project is located at 302 San Enrique Avenue.

The community development department hopes to have residents move in within the next 30 days.

If you want to join the waitlist, you can call 956-795-2675.

To qualify for this affordable housing, you must be over the age of 62 and have low-income.

