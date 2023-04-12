Congressman Cuellar weighs in on Title 42 ending in May

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While President Biden signed a bill ending the national emergency for Covid-19 another pandemic-era policy remains in effect which is Title 42.

This policy was put in place during the early stages of the pandemic.

Title 42 allows border agents to turn away migrants who are claiming asylum using the coronavirus pandemic and public health as a justification.

With the policy is expected to end in May, Congressman Henry Cuellar states that lawmakers are already working on a new policy that comes with strict consequences for those who cross illegally.

“Now the other thing that’s coming in that the U.S. government is starting to look at to get ready for May 11 when Title 42 goes away is using more the asylum officers instead of going to a judge because judges right now, immigration judges are backlogged an asylum officer can make a decision quickly, said Cuellar. “It’s something that will be accelerated to make a decision, you stay or you go, they can appeal to the judge but it’s a faster way to make a decision.”

As of right now, there are over a million deportation orders in the United States.

Cuellar adds the U.S. is in talks with the ICE director along with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner on how they will enforce the law once Title 42 expires.

