Four Nuevo Laredo soldiers charged with killings of five men

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas, Mexico. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly two months since a shooting in Nuevo Laredo that ended with five men dead.

On Wednesday, April 12, Mexican prosecutors formally presented homicide charges against four soldiers believed to be behind the shooting. The killings caused outrage because the occupants of the vehicle the army fired on were apparently not armed. It’s believed the soldiers fired a total of 117 shots at the pickup truck the men were in.

The soldiers also face attempted homicide charges, because a sixth man was wounded.

