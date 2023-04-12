Shop Local
Gray TV recognizes KGNS Chief Meteorologist Richard 'Heatwave' Berler

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Gray Television is recognizing KGNS’ Chief Meteorologist Richard Heatwave Berler for his commitment to forecasting weather for several decades.

Gray TV created a special video highlighting Heatwave’s contributions to our community for over 40 years.

The special video also shows footage of Heatwave during the beginning of his career and one of his proudest moments.

During his time as a meteorologist in Minnesota he was asked to help locate a missing fishing vessel after the coast guard had no luck.

Heatwave was able to accurately calculate where it drifted.

Congratulations Heatwave and keep on doing a good job!

