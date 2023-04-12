Keep Laredo Beautiful gets new makeover

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An organization that helps keeps the Gateway City clean and free of litter is getting a makeover.

Keep Laredo Beautiful is coming up on its 20 year anniversary and as a way to celebrate and get more people involved, they are rolling out a new look.

The organization is getting a new logo which you can find on its website which was donated by Liquid Studio Group.

Gene Belmares the president of Keep Laredo Beautiful credits all of the past volunteers for being able to continue the organizations mission.

“We’ve planted over 2,000 trees and we’ve cleaned up creeks, neighborhoods, parks, highways, we have an adopt a highway program and so we’ve been real successful in doing that over the years and the mission really is to Keep Laredo Beautiful,” said Belmares. “Ultimately it takes volunteers that’s one of the reasons why we are always asking for people to come out to help us and we always say that when we ask our kids who keeps laredo beautiful, you do!”

Belmares encourages volunteers to stay up to date with the group’s Facebook page and website for any future events.

You can find them at keep www.laredobeautiful.com.

