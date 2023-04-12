Shop Local
Laredo District Five Councilmember invites residents to townhall meeting

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Residents of District Five have the opportunity to speak out about what improvements they would like to see in their neighborhoods.

District Five Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez will hold a townhall meeting on Wednesday near Lakeside HOA park located at 205 Lakeview Boulevard.

On Tuesday, Councilmember Dr. Tyler King held a meeting for residents living in District Six.

This time around, Councilman Ruben Gutierrez invited residents who live in the Lakeside and Loop subdivision to talk about the upcoming projects in the district.

All city departments will also be present at the meeting to answer any questions residents may have.

Also joining the meeting will be representatives from TxDOT which has played an important role for residents in District Five due to the Loop 20 expansion which is set to impact both Lake Casa Blanca and the golf course.

The meeting starts on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Two injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Emmanuel Andres Espinoza, 15
Darcy Garcia
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Four Nuevo Laredo soldiers charged with killings of five men
Laredo District Five Councilmember invites residents to townhall meeting
COVID-19 national emergency ends, what does it mean?
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
