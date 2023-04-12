Shop Local
Laredo Family warns of fake fundraising account created for teen killed in ATV accident

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo family of the teen killed in the ATV accident over the weekend is dealing with another ordeal, a fake fundraising account that is now circulating on social media to con people out of money in the name of the teen.

The family of Emmanuel Andres Espinoza, 15, said they are not raising money for funeral expenses; on the contrary, all the expenses have already been taken care of.

Lorraine Hernandez, the aunt of Emmanuel said the family is advising the community to not fall victim to this scam.

“This account has been created, it is not from us. All the services have been covered already. So please don’t let yourself be fooled by this account,” said Hernandez. “It is not us, it’s somebody else who created this account. So we are working on this, obviously through social media and we already reported this account.”

Espinoza was a student at LBJ High School.

The district said that counseling support has been made available for students affected by this loss.

