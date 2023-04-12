Power outage reported on Jacaman

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An outage has left over 100 residents without electricity in the Jacaman and Bartlett area.

According to the AEP website, 191 residents are without power and police say this could take some time to repair.

Laredo Police say this has knocked out the power to the traffic light in the area, making the intersection busier than usual.

Authorities are advising drivers to use caution, expect delays and use alternate routes to get to your destination.

