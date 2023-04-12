Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Power outage reported on Jacaman

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An outage has left over 100 residents without electricity in the Jacaman and Bartlett area.

According to the AEP website, 191 residents are without power and police say this could take some time to repair.

Laredo Police say this has knocked out the power to the traffic light in the area, making the intersection busier than usual.

Authorities are advising drivers to use caution, expect delays and use alternate routes to get to your destination.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Two injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Two teens injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Emmanuel Andres Espinoza, 15
Teen killed in ATV accident identified
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Laredo Police closer to identifying juveniles caught dancing on top of patrol car
Laredo Police closer to identifying juveniles caught dancing on top of patrol car

Latest News

Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home
Darcy Garcia
Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home
GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens of people died in a fire at Mexico's National Migration Institute in...
Mexican immigration agency chief to be charged in fatal fire
Gray TV recognizes KGNS Chief Meteorologist Richard ‘Heatwave’ Berler
Gray TV recognizes KGNS Chief Meteorologist Richard ‘Heatwave’ Berler
Gray TV recognizes KGNS Chief Meteorologist Richard ‘Heatwave’ Berler
Gray TV recognizes KGNS Chief Meteorologist Richard ‘Heatwave’ Berler