Warm/Dry Thursday, Then Briefly Warmer, More Humid

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While exceptionally warm air has passed by well to our north over the central Great Plains across the Great Lakes to the mid Atlantic states, we will have one more day of low humidity, a cool dawn, and seasonably warm afternoon temperatures Thursday afternoon. Higher temperatures and higher humidity will return from the south during Friday and Saturday before another dry airmass with warm afternoons and cool nights arrives Sunday.

