Water levels at Rio Grande remain under flood stage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande remains under flood stage, however, the Laredo Fire Department reassures residents it continues to observe it.

Every gauge location varies but according to the National Weather Service, the river at the “Rio Grande at Laredo” gauge which is by the downtown area is at 6.5 feet as of Wednesday afternoon, April 12.

NWS advises that once the high water levels reach seven feet some type of mitigation action needs to take place in preparation for possible significant flooding. Fire officials say flood stage in the downtown area kicks in once water levels reach eight feet, that’s when the rise in water surface begins to create a hazard to lives, property, or commerce.

The fire department said they will continue to monitor the river but said they don’t foresee any flooding to occur anytime soon. Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the department said, ”Just a quick reminder to always stay away from the water, especially in bodies of water that carry current, such as the river. One foot of water is enough to sweep you off your feet, so you lose your balance causing you to be in an unfair advantage in a situation where drowning is very likely.”

According to the National Weather Service, the last time the Rio Grande reached flood stage was back in June of 2019 when river levels reached 9.71 feet. One of the river’s historic crests in recent times was back in July of 2010 when levels reached more than 40 feet.

