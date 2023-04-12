Shop Local
Webb County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 911 dispatchers during Telecommunicators Week

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY. TX . (KGNS) - It’s a time to thank those unseen faces who play a vital role in connecting us to first responders during an emergency situation.

As part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office recognized the county’s 911 dispatchers.

One of the dispatchers we spoke to was honored for her efforts in helping a victim involved in a car crash who had suffered a head injury.

“We had a male subject that was with her (the victim) in the vehicle, trying to keep them calm and with the protection they were going to be served and help was on the way,” said Maria Dora Ibarra. “If anything, we are here to assist, in a situation of life or death and to get help just call 9-1-1.”

The county dispatchers receive an average of 300 calls per day.

On Wednesday, over a dozen dispatchers from the county were recognized for their life saving efforts.

