Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly crashed into a Laredo home and caused damage.

Laredo Police arrested Darcy Garcia, 20 and charged her with DWI.

The accident was reported on Wednesday at around 2:34 a.m. after an accident was reported near the 2300 block of Leo Reyes Ct.

Authorities say Garcia allegedly caused damage to the garage.

The case remains under investigation.

