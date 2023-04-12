Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Woman arrested after crashing into parked vehicle

Woman arrested after crashing into parked vehicle
Woman arrested after crashing into parked vehicle(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a busy morning for Laredo Police after two back-to-back DWI arrests are made in Laredo.

Now, two women are facing charges after the two separate incidents.

The first incident was reported at around 2 a.m. near South Louisiana Avenue and Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway.

According to the Laredo Police Department, Dulce Jimenez, 30 allegedly crashed into a parked car.

She was arrested and charged with DWI.

Another woman identified as Darcy Garcia, 20 was arrested in the second crash.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Two injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Two teens injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
Emmanuel Andres Espinoza, 15
Teen killed in ATV accident identified
Darcy Garcia
Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers

Latest News

Keep Laredo Beautiful gets new makeover
Keep Laredo Beautiful gets new makeover
Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home
Darcy Garcia
Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home
GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens of people died in a fire at Mexico's National Migration Institute in...
Mexican immigration agency chief to be charged in fatal fire