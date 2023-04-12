Woman arrested after crashing into parked vehicle

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a busy morning for Laredo Police after two back-to-back DWI arrests are made in Laredo.

Now, two women are facing charges after the two separate incidents.

The first incident was reported at around 2 a.m. near South Louisiana Avenue and Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway.

According to the Laredo Police Department, Dulce Jimenez, 30 allegedly crashed into a parked car.

She was arrested and charged with DWI.

Another woman identified as Darcy Garcia, 20 was arrested in the second crash.

