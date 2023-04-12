Shop Local
Zapata resident arrested for racing on highway causing death

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZAPATA, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a street racing crash that resulted in a fatality.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jorge Garcia Jr. 21, a resident of Zapata in the case.

The incident was reported on Feb. 24 when Garcia was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and was racing on the highway with a Chevrolet Silverado in Zapata County.

The Silverado lost control, rolled over and resulted in the death of the driver.

DPS reminds drivers to not engage in illegal street racing.

