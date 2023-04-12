Zapata resident arrested for racing on highway causing death

ZAPATA, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a street racing crash that resulted in a fatality.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jorge Garcia Jr. 21, a resident of Zapata in the case.

The incident was reported on Feb. 24 when Garcia was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and was racing on the highway with a Chevrolet Silverado in Zapata County.

The Silverado lost control, rolled over and resulted in the death of the driver.

DPS reminds drivers to not engage in illegal street racing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.