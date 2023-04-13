21-year-old woman hit by pick-up truck near downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 21-year-old woman is hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a black pick-up truck near the downtown area.

The accident happened on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. near San Dario and Scott Street.

According to Laredo Police, the victim was believed to be crossing the street before she was hit by the truck.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police say, the driver of the truck stopped to render aid until paramedics arrived.

“The driver remained on scene, pd assessed the investigation, EMS was called out and they transported the female victim to a local hospital where we do not know the extent of the injuries she sustained,” said Espinoza.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time and no one has been arrested in this case.

