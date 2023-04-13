Shop Local
Biden administration seeks to expand health coverage to Dreamers

By NBC News Channel
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(NBC) - The Biden Administration plans to expand health care coverage for dreamers enrolled in the DACA Program.

The action will allow dreamers to enroll in a health care plan through the Affordable Care Act or through Medicaid.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an estimated 580,000 people were still enrolled in DACA at the end of last year.

Previously, dreamers were ineligible for government subsidized health care plans because they didn’t meet the definition for having “Lawful presence” in the United States.

