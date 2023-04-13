Shop Local
City of Laredo breaks ground on Arturo Benavides Splash pad

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Residents who live in district four will soon have a new place to cool off during the hot Laredo days.

This morning, as part of National Community Development Week, the city held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Arturo Benavides Park Splash Pad.

The splash pad will be a pirate theme and will be roughly 5,000 square feet and will be equipped with different water features.

Councilmember Alberto Torres says it is a project that was partially funded through the Community Development’s block grant.

“It is a project of nearly one million dollars that is being funded through city district priority funds and also through federal funding brought through the community development grant funds and this park will help us bring quality of life through our community and also assist us in bringing families together to ensure that they are enjoying of our parks,” said Torres.

Torres adds that this project will be expanded with phase two which is set to be complete in October.

