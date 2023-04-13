Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Families for Autism group holds annual autism conference

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual conference to raise awareness on autism is happening on Thursday and Friday.

The Families for Autism Support and Awareness group held the event in hopes to help parents with children on the autism spectrum with any questions they may have.

The support group has grown significantly since 1995 from five to over 800.

The founder of the group, Veronica Orduno said they want the community to know that they are available for guidance and support.

“They have been talking about picture schedule, they have been talking about communication with pictures,” said Orduno. “Our kids are rigid in their schedules; they have to have a schedule for them. That’s one of the topics of this morning, this afternoon they will talk about behavior. Tomorrow (Friday) it will be a person who has autism and we’re going to talk about what autism is, autism 101.”

If you would like to attend the conference, you can visit the group’s Facebook page.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fatal accident reported in east Laredo
Darcy Garcia
Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home
The human remains found outside of a Massachusetts apartment building were determined to be...
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Jorge Garcia Jr. 21
Zapata resident arrested for racing on highway causing death
Laredo man killed after being hit by tractor trailer on Highway 359
Laredo man killed after being hit by tractor trailer on Highway 359, police says

Latest News

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
21-year-old woman hit by pick-up truck near downtown Laredo
Laredo and Nuevo Laredo officials meet for 2023 Binational Conference
Families for Autism group holds annual autism conference
City of Laredo breaks ground on Arturo Benavides Splash pad