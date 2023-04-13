Families for Autism group holds annual autism conference

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual conference to raise awareness on autism is happening on Thursday and Friday.

The Families for Autism Support and Awareness group held the event in hopes to help parents with children on the autism spectrum with any questions they may have.

The support group has grown significantly since 1995 from five to over 800.

The founder of the group, Veronica Orduno said they want the community to know that they are available for guidance and support.

“They have been talking about picture schedule, they have been talking about communication with pictures,” said Orduno. “Our kids are rigid in their schedules; they have to have a schedule for them. That’s one of the topics of this morning, this afternoon they will talk about behavior. Tomorrow (Friday) it will be a person who has autism and we’re going to talk about what autism is, autism 101.”

If you would like to attend the conference, you can visit the group’s Facebook page.

