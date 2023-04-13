Shop Local
Fatal accident reported in east Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A fatal vehicle accident is reported in east Laredo Wednesday evening.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened on Highway 359 and Riata Road at around 10 p.m.

Police have closed off all eastbound traffic on Highway 359.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution and expect delays.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

