Fatal accident reported in east Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A fatal vehicle accident is reported in east Laredo Wednesday evening.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened on Highway 359 and Riata Road at around 10 p.m.

Police have closed off all eastbound traffic on Highway 359.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution and expect delays.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.