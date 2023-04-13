Hotter, Especially Saturday, Cooler Air Follows

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot air has taken a path far to our north over the central Great Plains across the upper Mississippi Valley , across the Great Lakes, and on into New England and the mid Atlantic states. The trend now will be for the hot air over northern Mexico to move on a more eastward track. Southerly winds at the surface will bring a shallow layer of more humid gulf air by morning. Temperatures will reach ~90F in the afternoon. Drier air from The deserts of northern Mexico will have more of an influence during Saturday afternoon with temperatures high into the 90′s. Cooler air from the Rockies will arrive by late Saturday night, Sunday will be back into the low to mid 80′s.

