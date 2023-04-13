Laredo District Five Councilmember discusses future projects during townhall meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents who live in Laredo’s District Five had the opportunity to voice their concerns during a townhall meeting Wednesday night.

Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez invited residents of Lakeside and the Loop subdivision to learn about some of the district’s upcoming projects.

Representatives from each city department were in attendance to address any questions brought up during the town hall style forum.

One update resident were given was the projected increase in traffic in the area that is expected in the next five years.

Gutierrez said it’s important to warn residents about the expected change so they can prepare.

“Construction will be starting very soon, this summer as a matter of fact. So TxDOT will be here working on those overpasses that we’ve been talking about for the past several years. So, construction should finally start this August, if not a little sooner,” said Gutierrez. “But just so the residents know how they’re going to be impacted with some much traffic that’s going to be coming in and out of here. There not going to be working on one overpass at a time, they’ll be working on all of them at one time. So it’s going to cause a tremendous amount of traffic for them, delays for them, so we just want to make sure what’s going on.”

TxDOT representatives were also present to explain details and questions residents had about road projects.

Another concern residents shared with Gutierrez was the need for speed bumps to minimize speeding in the area.

