Laredo man killed after being hit by tractor trailer on Highway 359, police says

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a man in his 50s.

The accident was reported on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 359 and Riata Road.

According to Laredo Police, a male pedestrian was struck on the highway while the tractor trailer was driving on the eastbound outer lane.

Police say the driver of the truck stopped to render aid and contacted 911.

When paramedics arrived, they confirmed the man was deceased.

According to police, the driver did not display any signs of intoxication and volunteered a blood sample for testing.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time as they are still in the process of notifying the family.

The LPD CAPERS and Crash Team are investigating the accident.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

