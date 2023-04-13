Laredo and Nuevo Laredo officials meet for 2023 Binational Conference

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials from both sides of the border met Thursday morning for the purpose of strengthening the two Laredo’s.

The 2023 Binational Dialogue Conference was held in Nuevo Laredo.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina and Mexican Consul General Juan Carlos Mendoza Sánchez all took part in the conference.

One of the most important topics they focused on was Laredo’s position as the main commercial port in the nation.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino said it’s important for both cities to come together and discuss some of the possible solutions.

“Overall Laredo’s the overall largest land port in regards to trade and financial gains, so all of this is important because we now have to be more responsible, responsible in a way that we need to attract funds and grants for infrastructure, for security, for quality of life and this has to be done by the state grants and federal grants because this is a problem, an effort that we are dealing with a local problems and binational problems,” said Dr. Trevino.

Dr. Trevino adds that it’s important to involve the state and federal partners because Laredo is the lifeblood to the whole country.

According to the mayor, Laredo generates more than 24 billion dollars in commercial exchange with Mexico.

