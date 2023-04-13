Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo and Nuevo Laredo officials meet for 2023 Binational Conference

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials from both sides of the border met Thursday morning for the purpose of strengthening the two Laredo’s.

The 2023 Binational Dialogue Conference was held in Nuevo Laredo.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina and Mexican Consul General Juan Carlos Mendoza Sánchez all took part in the conference.

One of the most important topics they focused on was Laredo’s position as the main commercial port in the nation.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino said it’s important for both cities to come together and discuss some of the possible solutions.

“Overall Laredo’s the overall largest land port in regards to trade and financial gains, so all of this is important because we now have to be more responsible, responsible in a way that we need to attract funds and grants for infrastructure, for security, for quality of life and this has to be done by the state grants and federal grants because this is a problem, an effort that we are dealing with a local problems and binational problems,” said Dr. Trevino.

Dr. Trevino adds that it’s important to involve the state and federal partners because Laredo is the lifeblood to the whole country.

According to the mayor, Laredo generates more than 24 billion dollars in commercial exchange with Mexico.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fatal accident reported in east Laredo
Darcy Garcia
Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home
The human remains found outside of a Massachusetts apartment building were determined to be...
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Jorge Garcia Jr. 21
Zapata resident arrested for racing on highway causing death
Laredo man killed after being hit by tractor trailer on Highway 359
Laredo man killed after being hit by tractor trailer on Highway 359, police says

Latest News

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
21-year-old woman hit by pick-up truck near downtown Laredo
Laredo and Nuevo Laredo officials meet for 2023 Binational Conference
Families for Autism group holds annual autism conference
Families for Autism group holds annual autism conference
Families for Autism group holds annual autism conference
City of Laredo breaks ground on Arturo Benavides Splash pad