Mercardito Fest taking place this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of Laredo business owners are inviting the community to a day full of crafts, and knick-knacks.

The business owners behind Lolita’s Bistro and Bolillos Café are coming together to hold their monthly Mercadito Festival.

The event brings plenty of local vendors, artists, and activities to the area.

Several artists and vendors will set up shop outside the bistro to sell items such as hats, jewelry, artwork, necklaces and even plants.

The event will take place this Saturday, Apr. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6950 McPherson Road.

It’s free and open to the public.

