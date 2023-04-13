Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’

Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old woman is facing assault charges after being accused of beating her disabled husband with a metal pipe.

Officers with the Peoria Police Department said Mary Finkey had fallen near the front door and told her husband she was “tired of taking care of him.”

Her husband told police she had been drinking throughout the evening when he was assaulted with the pipe.

Finkey was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fatal accident reported in east Laredo
Darcy Garcia
Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home
The human remains found outside of a Massachusetts apartment building were determined to be...
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Emmanuel Andres Espinoza, 15
Teen killed in ATV accident identified
Jorge Garcia Jr. 21
Zapata resident arrested for racing on highway causing death

Latest News

San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe
Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport
UISD addresses volunteer guidelines
UISD to hold teacher job fair
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say