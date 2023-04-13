Shop Local
TAMIU Spring Dance concert set for Friday

TAMIU Spring Dance concert set for Friday
TAMIU Spring Dance concert set for Friday(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - TAMIU’s dance program will hold its annual spring dance concert this Friday.

The concert celebrates the talents of students.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public; however, donations to support the TAMIU Dance Program are encouraged at the door.

The concert will feature a diverse dance ranging from ballet folklorico to contemporary dance genres.

“We have implemented new movements, new technique, new music that we didn’t have before,” said TAMIU student Valeria Morteo. “So it’s a new transition we are trying to implement, as a way to express the artistic ways we have in dance. To show the community, that dance can be shown in different ways.”

The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the center for the fine and performing arts theatre.

