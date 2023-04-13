UISD to hold teacher job fair

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - There might still be a couple of months left in the school year, but UISD is already looking to hire teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.

If you are interested in a career in education, UISD will be hosting its teacher job fair on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Elias Herrera Middle School cafeteria starting at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to apply for a job with the district, you can stop by the job fair, call the district at 956-473-6273 or visit their website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.