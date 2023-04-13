Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

UISD to hold teacher job fair

UISD addresses volunteer guidelines
UISD addresses volunteer guidelines(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - There might still be a couple of months left in the school year, but UISD is already looking to hire teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.

If you are interested in a career in education, UISD will be hosting its teacher job fair on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Elias Herrera Middle School cafeteria starting at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to apply for a job with the district, you can stop by the job fair, call the district at 956-473-6273 or visit their website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fatal accident reported in east Laredo
Darcy Garcia
Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home
The human remains found outside of a Massachusetts apartment building were determined to be...
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Emmanuel Andres Espinoza, 15
Teen killed in ATV accident identified
Jorge Garcia Jr. 21
Zapata resident arrested for racing on highway causing death

Latest News

Laredo Family warns of fake fundraising account created for teen killed in ATV accident
Laredo Family warns of fake fundraising account created for teen killed in ATV accident
Laredo District Five Councilmember discusses future projects
Laredo District Five Councilmember discusses future projects during townhall meeting
Laredo District Five Councilmember discusses future projects during townhall meeting
Laredo District Five Councilmember discusses future projects during townhall meeting
City of Laredo unveils four new affordable housing units
City of Laredo unveils four new affordable housing units