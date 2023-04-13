Shop Local
UISD to hold pre-kinder enrollment fair on Saturday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - UISD is calling on all parents who are looking to enroll their child into pre-kinder.

The district is expanding its full day program to eight north campuses.

If you are a parent of a pre-kinder child, an enrollment fair is taking place this Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents will be able to register their kids for the upcoming 2023 to 2024 school year.

Your child must be four years of age before September first to be eligible to register.

For more information, parents can call 956-473-2000.

Mercardito Fest taking place this Saturday
TAMIU Spring Dance concert set for Friday
Biden administration seeks to expand health coverage to Dreamers
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
