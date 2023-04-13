UISD to hold pre-kinder enrollment fair on Saturday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - UISD is calling on all parents who are looking to enroll their child into pre-kinder.

The district is expanding its full day program to eight north campuses.

If you are a parent of a pre-kinder child, an enrollment fair is taking place this Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents will be able to register their kids for the upcoming 2023 to 2024 school year.

Your child must be four years of age before September first to be eligible to register.

For more information, parents can call 956-473-2000.

