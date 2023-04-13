Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon

Video shows a goose flapping its wings as it runs along the historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners. (Source: Jack Dolan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News/TMX) – Half-marathon runners in Missouri were joined by an unlikely participant over the weekend.

A goose was spotted trotting alongside runners in the Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City on Saturday.

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners.

At first, the goose seems to keep up, but then it tries to race ahead of them.

This year’s first-place finisher was Josh Baden, with a time of 1:10:22.4, organizers said.

The Rock the Parkway half-marathon benefited Children’s Mercy, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fatal accident reported in east Laredo
Darcy Garcia
Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home
The human remains found outside of a Massachusetts apartment building were determined to be...
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Jorge Garcia Jr. 21
Zapata resident arrested for racing on highway causing death
Laredo man killed after being hit by tractor trailer on Highway 359
Laredo man killed after being hit by tractor trailer on Highway 359, police says

Latest News

Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023....
Major Indiana plastics fire nearly out but residents worry
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban, DeSantis supports
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
21-year-old woman hit by pick-up truck near downtown Laredo
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Romance novel model gets prison for Jan. 6 attack on police