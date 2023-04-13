Warm as toast
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning nice and cool in the low 60s , some patchy fog could develop in your early commute.
It’s going to be a warm and toasty afternoon with sunny skies , a high of 87.
Increasing clouds tonight and breezy gust could get up to 21mph a low 68.
Tomorrow morning warm and muggy in the upper 60s then hot with partly sunny skies a high of 93.
This weekend a cool front will bring seasonal temps and possibly fire weather conditions.
Next week with the return of south easterly winds , showers and thunderstorm are expected.
Have a great day.
