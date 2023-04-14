Agents arrest convicted sex offender in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted sex offender earlier this week in south Laredo.

Agents were working their duties when they arrested an individual in south Laredo.

During processing, agents identified the man as 37-year-old Miguel Angel Valdez-Saldana.

Valdez Saldana was a Mexican Citizen who had a prior felony conviction for lewd conduct with a child in Idaho.

He was taken into custody and was processed for felony re-entry.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.