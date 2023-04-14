Agents arrest convicted sex offender in south Laredo
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted sex offender earlier this week in south Laredo.
Agents were working their duties when they arrested an individual in south Laredo.
During processing, agents identified the man as 37-year-old Miguel Angel Valdez-Saldana.
Valdez Saldana was a Mexican Citizen who had a prior felony conviction for lewd conduct with a child in Idaho.
He was taken into custody and was processed for felony re-entry.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.