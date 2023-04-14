Agents arrest sex offender in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Federal agents arrest a Mexican National who had prior convictions of sexual assault.

The arrest happened on April 12 when agents arrested a group of undocumetned individuals in south Laredo.

During processing, agents determined that one Mexican National was identified as Jose Ruben Pinto-Gil, 22.

Pinto-Gil had a prior felony conviction for sexual assault out of Hidalgo County.

He was taken into custody and processed for felony re-entry.

