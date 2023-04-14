Agents arrest sex offender in south Laredo
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Federal agents arrest a Mexican National who had prior convictions of sexual assault.
The arrest happened on April 12 when agents arrested a group of undocumetned individuals in south Laredo.
During processing, agents determined that one Mexican National was identified as Jose Ruben Pinto-Gil, 22.
Pinto-Gil had a prior felony conviction for sexual assault out of Hidalgo County.
He was taken into custody and processed for felony re-entry.
