Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Agents arrest sex offender in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Federal agents arrest a Mexican National who had prior convictions of sexual assault.

The arrest happened on April 12 when agents arrested a group of undocumetned individuals in south Laredo.

During processing, agents determined that one Mexican National was identified as Jose Ruben Pinto-Gil, 22.

Pinto-Gil had a prior felony conviction for sexual assault out of Hidalgo County.

He was taken into custody and processed for felony re-entry.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fatal accident reported in east Laredo
Laredo man killed after being hit by tractor trailer on Highway 359
Laredo man killed after being hit by tractor trailer on Highway 359, police says
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
21-year-old woman hit by pick-up truck near downtown Laredo
Jorge Garcia Jr. 21
Zapata resident arrested for racing on highway causing death
Darcy Garcia
Woman arrested after crashing into Laredo home

Latest News

Laredo Police Department celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
Laredo Police Department celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
Laredo Main Street to hold Earth Day Farmer's Market
Laredo Main Street to hold Earth Day Farmer’s Market
Laredo Main Street to hold Earth Day Farmer's Market
Laredo Main Street to hold Earth Day Farmer's Market
Agents arrest convicted sex offender in south Laredo
Agents arrest convicted sex offender in south Laredo